Tom Hanks invites his cabbie to his Broadway show

Tom Hanks is maintaining his reputation as the Nicest Man in Hollywood.

Tom Hanks is maintaining his reputation as the Nicest Man in Hollywood, even when he is taking a cab in New York City.

Hanks, 58, personally invited a cabbie recently to see him star in a Broadway show, “Lucky Guy,” thanks to the hack’s kind offer to give a stranger a ride even though his shift was up.

Manny Anzalota told the Humans of New York photo project that he initially turned down the man, who was wearing a cap low to cover his eyes, “but then I think about it, and I start feeling bad for the guy, ’cause hey- I got a conscience.”

But Anzalota soon recognized his passenger’s voice.

“When we get to a light, I turn to him, and I look him in the eye, and I scream: ‘WIIIIIIILLLSSSSSOOOOOOON!!!,'” he said, according to the post. “He started laughing hard. He sees that I’ve got this Ferrari hat on and a Ferrari shirt too, so he starts calling me ‘Mr. Ferrari.'”

Anzalota said he would pick up fellow actors who had worked with Hanks and tell them to tell the actor, “Mr. Ferrari says hello.”

One of those fares did just that, prompting that fare to text Anzalota that Hanks personally invited him to see the play — Hanks plays a late tabloid reporter, Mike McAlary — and meet the actor backstage.

“The name of his show was ‘Lucky Guy,'” he said. “How crazy is that? ‘Cause that was me. A lucky guy!”