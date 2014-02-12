Tom Hanks is most-trusted celeb: Forbes

He’s won two Oscars, five Emmys and four Golden Globes, but Tom Hanks can now add another accolade — America’s …

Forbes yesterday published its 2014 list of the most trustworthy celebrities, ranking more than 6,600 stars by a weighted combination of trustworthiness and general appeal. Based on public opinion polling, Hanks topped the list with a trustworthiness score of 25 and an appeal of 81. Rounding out the top five were Carol Burnett, Morgan Freeman, Michael J. Fox and Betty White.

Hanks most recently appeared as Walt Disney in “Saving Mr. Banks,” about the making of “Mary Poppins.”