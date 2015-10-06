Hanks tweets photo of student ID he found in NYC park

What goes around comes back around for Tom Hanks.

In March, actor Tom Hanks, 59, tweeted his gratitude to “a guy named Tony” from New York City for returning the Academy Award winner’s lost credit card.

It looks like Hanks is trying to return the favor.

The “Saving Private Ryan” actor tweeted a photo on Tuesday to his 10.4 million Twitter followers of a Fordham University student’s ID card with the caption, “Lauren, I found your Student ID in the park. If you still need it my office will get to you. Hanx.”

No word on whether the ID has been returned or not.

Hanks can be seen in Steven Spielberg’s new film, “Bridge of Spies.”