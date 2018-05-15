If you’re looking for a glimpse into the mind of Tom Wolfe, look no further than the New York Public Library.

In 2013, the NYPL acquired Wolfe’s entire archive, including drafts and outlines for “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” and “The Right Stuff,” dozens of notebooks and countless notes detailing his development of New Journalism, and more than 10,000 letters including correspondence with Hunter S. Thompson and William F. Buckley.

The materials are available to researchers by appointment at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street.

The NYPL is also planning a pop-up display in the same building this week to showcase a few items from the collection in tribute of the late author and journalist who died Monday in Manhattan at the age of 88.

“Tom Wolfe is a legend whose unique and innovative writing style changed the face of journalism, satire, and storytelling,” said New York Public Library president Anthony W. Marx. “We mourn the loss of this literary master and New York City icon, and are proud that through his archive, we can keep his words and legacy alive for generations to come.”

Check nypl.org for updates on when the pop-up tribute will be available.