Tony Awards 2016: Winners list, from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘The Humans’

Leading the way is “Hamilton.” But you knew that.

We knew it could happen: a “Hamilton” sweep. The must-see-but-can’t-obtain-tickets-for musical went into the ceremony with an unprecendented 16 nominations.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his hip-hop musical did go home with armfuls of awards, but others – notably “The Humans” and “The Color Purple” — had great nights, too.

Take a look at the winners of the 70th annual Tony Awards, which unfolded at the Beacon Theatre. (Some winners were not announced during the broadcast.)

BEST MUSICAL

“Hamilton”

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

“The Color Purple”

BEST PLAY

“The Humans”

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Ivo Van Hove, “Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge”

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Frank Langella, “The Father”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Jessica Lange, “Long Day’s Journey”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Cynthia Erivo, “The Color Purple”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Reed Birney, “The Humans”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Jayne Houdyshell, “The Humans”

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

“Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge”

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE

“Hamilton,” Music & Lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

“Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

David Zinn, “The Humans”

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

David Rockwell, “She Loves Me”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Clint Ramos, “Eclipsed”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Paul Tazewell, “Hamilton”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Natasha Katz, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Howell Binkley, “Hamilton”