“Scandal” star Tony Goldwyn is headed to Netflix.

The actor is set to star alongside Uma Thurman in the streaming network’s “Chambers,” it was revealed on Thursday. The series — created and written by Leah Rachel — is a 10-episode supernatural drama about a heart attack survivor investigating the mysterious sudden death of her organ donor, Becky. As the mystery deepens, she begins to take on a few of Becky’s more menacing character traits.

Goldwyn will play Becky’s father, Ben Lefevre, a self-made millionaire whose “warm charm and practical business acumen conceals a mystical bent that knows no bounds,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thurman will play his wife, Nancy Lefevre, who becomes increasingly convinced that their daughter’s death wasn’t as permanent as it seemed.

The Netflix model will be a departure for Goldwyn, who starred in “Scandal” as President Fitzgerald Grant III — Fitz to the fans — for 124 episodes across seven seasons. Shonda Rhimes’ political drama wrapped in early 2018, with Goldwyn’s controversial character freed up for a life of romance with Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope.

“I didn’t want to dive right back into another series,” Goldwyn told FanSided after the “Scandal” finale. “This was such a great one and so much fun, so I want to make sure whatever I do next in terms of a television series is something I’m really passionate about doing.”

“Chambers” will reunite the actor with Stephen Gaghan, who directed Goldwyn in the 2002 thriller, “Abandon.” Gaghan will serve as executive-producer on the Netflix series along with Wolfgang Hammer (“House of Cards”), Winnie Kemp (“BKPI”) and Akela Cooper (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”).

Additional casting details and release date for the series are still to come.