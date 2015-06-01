Tracy Morgan says ‘I can’t believe I’m here’ in first interview since deadly car crash

Comedian Tracy Morgan on Monday gave his first interview since being seriously injured in a deadly car accident last year.

“I can’t believe I’m here,” a tearful Morgan told Matt Lauer on the “Today” show. “Right now, my goal is to heal.”

Morgan suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident on June 7, 2014, which killed fellow comedian James McNair. A Walmart truck struck the limousine carrying Morgan, McNair and Morgan’s lawyer, Benedict Morelli, after a show of Morgan’s in Delaware. Morelli said he suffered a broken nose, ribs and leg.

Morgan said his fiancee and his young daughter usually travel with him, but they had stayed home from this show because his daughter was teething.

Morgan said he would return to comedy someday, but said he is still recovering from the accident, both physically and emotionally. “I love comedy and can’t wait to get back to her [but] the goal right now is to heal. I’m not a hundred percent,” Morgan said.

Earlier this year, Morgan settled a lawsuit with Walmart over the accident. In Monday’s interview, Morgan said the company “came through in the clutch” and he said Walmart CEO Doug McMillan plans to speak to Morgan Morelli later this week.