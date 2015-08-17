Tracy Morgan to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in October, SNL announces

Morgan was seriously injured in a car wreck last year.

Tracy Morgan’s coming home this October.

The 46-year-old comedian — who has been recovering from a devastating car accident — will host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 17, the third episode of the sketch comedy’s 41st season.

Morgan has not acted or performed since his June 7, 2014 car accident that left him in critical condition and killed one of the passengers in his bus.

He’s spent the last year recovering from the accident and made a few appearances to talk about the experience.

This will mark Morgan’s first time hosting SNL since 2009, six years after he left the show. In an emotional interview with Matt Lauer on “T NBC’s “Today” show in June, Morgan said he couldn’t wait to make his fans laugh again and vowed to be back on SNL.

“I love comedy and I wonder how I’m going to be funny again, how I’m going to get to it,” he said.

He told Lauer in June that he wasn’t back to 100% and couldn’t watch the show’s 40th anniversary special in February.

“I put my head down and started crying because it was a lot of me,” he said.

Walmart, which operated the truck that struck Morgan’s vehicle, reached a settlement with Morgan in May following a lawsuit.

Miley Cyrus will be the season’s first host on Oct. 3, marking her third time as the show’s headliner.

Amy Schumer, fresh off her summer hit “Trainwreck,” will make her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 14. The musical guests for the first three shows will be revealed at a later date.