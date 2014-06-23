‘Transformers’ counterprogramming: What else to watch in NYC

Several classics will be screened, from “Eraserhead” to “The Terminator.”

Unless you really love the thought of spending nearly three hours with Mark Wahlberg and enormous robots, you might very well be in search of an alternative to “Transformers: Age of Extinction” this week.

There are lots of strong options.

In addition to all the smaller movies in theaters and continuing series such as BAMcinemaFest, several classics will be screening this weekend.

Here’s a breakdown by venue. Showtimes and more info at each website:

IFC Center:

“The Terminator” is smaller and grittier than its heralded sequel, but it’s definitely worth the price of admission.

The surrealist masterpiece “Eraserhead,” David Lynch’s feature filmmaking debut, remains one of his most deeply unsettling movies.

Nitehawk Cinema:

The Williamsburg hot spot is showing “The Holy Mountain,” from the greatest midnight filmmaker, Alejandro Jodorowsky, John Carpenter’s superb “The Thing,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest” and more.

Landmark Sunshine Cinema:

There’s no better way to pay tribute to the late Harold Ramis than by once again experiencing the Griswold’s original “Vacation,” which he directed.