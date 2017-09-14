Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Show’ contract renewed through 2022

We hope Trevor Noah finds that “Daily Show” desk chair comfy — he’s set to be parked in it for …

Comedy Central announced Thursday that it renewed the 33-year-old host’s contract for another five years. In addition to his late night duties, Noah, who won his first Emmy this week, will also produce year-end “Daily Show” specials.

“It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all — whichever one comes first,” Noah said in a statement.

The South Africa native took over for Jon Stewart in 2015. His tenure was hit with ratings that were not as high as his predecessor but the audience grew as he honed his take on the show.

Noah was one of the final people to interview President Barack Obama before he left office. In April, it averaged 1.5 million viewers, a 13 percent jump from the same period in 2016, according to Comedy Central.