Tribeca Film Festival announces ‘Schindler’s List’ reunion, Tribeca Talks lineup

Steven Spielberg and the cast will mark 25th anniversary of the film.

This Tribeca Film Festival, Steven Spielberg is coming back to New York.

The festival is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the director’s landmark Holocaust film, “Schindler’s List.” After a special screening at the Beacon Theatre, Spielberg will join actors Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, and Embeth Davidtz in conversation.

The April 26 “Schindler’s List” event top-lines a trio of all-star anniversaries, which also includes commemorative screenings of Brian De Palma’s “Scarface” and Alexandre Rockwell’s “In The Soup.” De Palma — whose seminal crime drama turns 35 — will join cast members Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer onstage after the screening. For “In The Soup,” Rockwell’s 1992 indie comedy about a struggling writer looking to sell his 500-page screenplay, the director will reunite with Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Beals, Sam Rockwell, and director of photography Phil Parmet.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. on tribecafilm.com.

Tribeca also announced a star-packed lineup for its Tribeca Talks series of panels and live Q&As, including notable New York natives Spike Lee, Alec Baldwin, Claire Danes and Edward Burns. The series — which brings together actors, writers, directors, and storytellers live — will also feature A-list names such as Jamie Foxx, Bradley Cooper, Sarah Jessica Parker, and John Legend.

The festival will also once again look forward with the return of its Future of Film series, which focuses on the intersection of storytelling and technology. Conversations will revolve around subjects such as AI, VR, blockchain and gaming.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs throughout New York City April 18-29.