Tribeca Film Festival 2016: J.J. Abrams, Tina Fey, Alfonso Cuarón and more to give talks

J.J. Abrams and Francis Ford Coppola are just two of many, many notables giving talks.

For its 15th annual offering, the Tribeca Film Festival has a lineup of talks worthy of a crystal anniversary.

The star-heavy list, which includes director Alfonso Cuarón, comedian Ricky Gervais and actress-director Jodie Foster, unscrolls at a number of talks and films throughout the festival, running April 13-24.

TFF splits its Tribeca Talks up by category, with the director series devised as “intimate one-on-one discussions,” according to a news release. These talks will see Foster (“Money Monster”) chatting with Julie Taymor, J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) opposite Chris Rock, and Joss Whedon sitting with Mark Ruffalo. Cuarón and Baz Luhrmann (“The Get Down”) are scheduled as well.

A new addition to the 2016 slate is the Storyteller series, couched as putting the spotlight on

“pioneering creators” — director Francis Ford Coppola, Tom Hanks, Patti Smith, Idina Menzel and Tina Fey.

Another new feature is a Daring Women Summit, on April 20, with Donna Karan, Olvia Wilde and Nahnatchka Khan (showrunner for “Fresh off the Boat”).

TFF also annouced additional films that will be followed by discussions, so we’ll see you in queue for the “Special Correspondents” screening and discussion with writer-director Gervais and actor Eric Bana; and “Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent,” with executive producer Anthony Bourdain.