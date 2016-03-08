Tribeca Film Festival 2016 lineup: ‘Elvis & Nixon,’ ‘All We Had,’ more announced

The second round of feature films showing at the Tribeca Film Festival were announced Tuesday.

Out of the 55 films, 43 are world premieres. Some of the noteworthy premieres include:

“The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea”: In this drama directed by Bill Purple, a New Orleans couple (Jason Sudeikis and Jessica Biel) is forced to deal with a tragedy. Also starting Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”).

“All We Had”: This feature is Katie Holmes’ directorial debut. She also stars in the drama based on the 2014 novel by Annie Weatherwax.

“Elvis & Nixon”: Kevin Spacey and Michael Shannon star in this true story of when Elvis showed up at the White House a few days before Christmas in 1970. He wasn’t there to entertain, he wanted to become a deputy in the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

“A Hologram for the King”: Tom Hanks stars in this comic adaptation of Dave Eggers’ novel.

Last week, the first round of features was announced. Some of the biggest premieres included:

“Contemporary Color”: The world premiere of the documentary directed by Bill Ross and Turner Ross that tells the story of David Byrne’s event at the Barclays Center last summer that “celebrated the art of the color guard.”

“Madly”: The world premiere of this series of international film shorts directed and written by Gael Garcia Bernal, with Mia Wasikowska and others looking at “love in all its permutations.”

“Nerdland”: This R-rated cartoon comedy about “celebrity, excess and two showbiz nobodies” stars Paul Rudd and Patton Oswalt.

Short film selections at Tribeca will be announced Wednesday.

The 2016 festival includes 101 films from 32 countries. This year is the first year that international and national films will compete in separate competitions, according to a news release. Also of note: A third of this year’s films are by women directors, the highest percentage in the fest’s history.

The Tribeca Film Festival, now in its 15th year, begins April 13 and continues through April 24. Tickets and passes are on sale now.