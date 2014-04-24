Tribeca Film Festival closing strong

The Tribeca Film Festival is coming to a close Sunday, and with that comes a lot of films you’re going to want to check out.

The closing night film, “Begin Again,” stars Keira Knightley as a lovelorn musician in New York City in the latest film from “Once” director John Carney. The comedy, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, screens Saturday at 6 p.m. at BMCC Tribeca PAC (199 Chambers St.).

Elisabeth Moss and Mark Duplass headline the rom-com “The One I Love” (Fri., 5:30 p.m., SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St.; Sat. 9 p.m., Bow Tie Cinemas Chelsea 9, 260 W. 23rd St.; Sun., 1 p.m., AMC Loews Village 7, 66 Third Ave.), about a couple trying to fix their marriage.

Director Roman Polanski’s new film, “Venus in Fur” (Sat., 7 p.m., AMC Loews Village 7), is an adaptation of David Ives’ 2010 Tony-winning play.

A big departure from his blockbuster “Iron Man” franchise, “Chef” (Sun., 9 p.m., SVA Theatre) is the latest movie from writer-director Jon Favreau, who also stars in this comedy about a chef trying to save his career and his family with a food truck. Also starring Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Dustin Hoffman and Oliver Platt.