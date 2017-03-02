Tribeca Film Festival lineup: Jenny Slate, Al Pacino, Tracy Morgan and more in featured films

The Tribeca Film Festival is back for its 16th year next month.

The Tribeca Film Festival is back for its 16th year next month and on Thursday announced a thematically wide-ranging lineup, with a timely focus on civil rights and activism among its 98 feature-length titles.

There’s also no shortage of big names, with Cate Blanchett (“Manifesto”), Marion Cotillard (“Rock’n Roll”), Al Pacino (“Dabka”) and Tracy Morgan (“The Clapper”) among a long list of notable actors with films in the program.

With 32 features in its competition selection, this year’s program is smaller than last year’s. A few highlights from the competition selection include:

“Aardvark,” a drama starring Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto and Jon Hamm which explores mental illness and romance.

“King of Peking,” a Chinese narrative ode to cinema that doubles as a father-son story, following a projectionist who turns to bootlegging films in a bid to retain custody of his son.

“Shadowman,” a documentary dubbed as “both a time capsule of a forgotten New York City era, and a redemption story,” about 1980s street artist Richard Hambleton.

In addition to “Shadowman,” many films feature New York City, including “Frank Serpico,” a documentary portrait of the iconic NYPD whistle-blower and “My Art,” a narrative about a city artist (played by Laurie Simmons) who flees to a quieter life upstate.

“It’s uncertain and tumultuous times like these that we need artists and storytellers the most, and this year’s program is a testament to the unending capacity of film for impact, empathy, and even much needed escapism,” said the festival’s new director of programming, Cara Cusumano.

The festival runs April 19-30, with “Clive Davis: Soundtrack of Our Lives” premiering at Radio City Music Hall on opening night. The evening will also feature musical performances by Aretha Franklin, Earth, Wind and Fire, Jennifer Hudson and others.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the film title “Shadowman” as “Shadowland.”