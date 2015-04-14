How to take part in the Tribeca Film Festival

From parties to talks to screenings, here’s how to take part in the fest.

The Tribeca Film Festival is not just for film aficionados. While it may seem daunting to pick a screening or talk, figure out how to get into a party or even just to head to a certain downtown neighborhood during the fest, it doesn’t need to be that way.

If you’re just a New Yorker that loves movies, here’s how to take part:

If you want to… see a movie

It’s as easy as buying a ticket to a screening. Many of the films are being screened more than once. Just check the schedule, which is easily organized by date. If you see a film listed on a certain date, click on it and then more info to see other dates it will be shown. Ticket costs vary and packages are available.

If you want to… attend a talk

From conversations with filmmakers to short film presentations, Tribeca’s talks and events offer something for everyone. Some are even free.

If you want to… hit up a free event

Tribeca has lots of free events on the schedule this year. The Tribeca Family Festival Street Fair hits Greenwich Street between Hubert and Chambers on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live Broadway performances, games, arts and crafts and food. Families can create their own movie pitch!

Also on the 25th, free family-friendly movies will screen at the BMCC/Tribeca Performing Arts Center (199 Chambers St.) and Tribeca Film Center (375 Greenwich St.). “Back to the Future” is at BMCC at 6 p.m. to commemorate the film’s 40th anniversary.

If you want to… spot a celebrity

Whether you have tickets to a screening or not, you can always show up at one and hope to spot some celebs on the red carpet. Most red carpet events take place at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center and the Beacon Theatre. One event that is likely to attract celebs is the opening night “Live From New York!” documentary screening at the Beacon Theatre, which is followed by a performance from Ludacris. Tickets are still available, but act fast!

If you want to… be in the thick of it

New this year at Tribeca is a new center of action. The new festival hub at Spring Studios (50 Varick St.) and will be a place for attendees and participants to rub elbows, talk shop, eat, attend demonstrations and talks and just enjoy the festival vibe. The 150,000 square-foot space hosts all Tribeca Talks panels as well. Day passes (click here to purchase) are just $40, $20 for students, and is good for a full day of activities at Spring Studios.

If you want to… eat nearby

Our favorite restaurants in the vicinity of each major Tribeca location:

Spring Studios: Lucky Strike, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Tribeca

SVA Theater, 333 W. 23rd St. & Bow Tie Cinemas Chelsea, 260 W. 23rd St.: Txikito, Empire Diner

Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway: La Caridad, RedFarm

Apple Store SOHO, 103 Prince St.: Estela, Cafe Habana

Regal Cinemas Battery Park, 102 North End Ave.,: Hudson Eats, Le District

Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St.: Khe-Yo, P.J. Clarke’s on the Hudson

For a full list, check out amny.com/eat