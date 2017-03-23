Tribeca Film Festival to premiere ‘Kimmy Schmidt,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ more TV shows

The lineup for the festival’s second annual TV program has been announced.

If you’re more likely to be found binging seasons of your favorite TV shows on weekends than kicking back with a tub of popcorn at the movies, the Tribeca Film Festival’s latest lineup is for you.

The festival’s second annual TV program, taking place April 19-30, includes premieres of a variety of highly anticipated shows and talks with the casts.

The third season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which is slated to hit Netflix on May 23, will premiere at the festival on April 28 at 6 p.m. After the screening, executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will join cast members Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane for a panel discussion about the show.

Season premiere screenings will also take place during the festival for Comedy Central’s “Another Period,” Hulu’s “Casual,” Showtime’s “Episodes,” Spike TV’s “I Am Heath Ledger” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Visit tribecafilmfestival.com/festival for the full list of screenings and panels.