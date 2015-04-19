Tribeca Film Festival: What to do on Monday

‘Very Semi-Serious’ This documentary gives you a behind-the-scenes look at The New Yorker cartoons, with insights from cartoon editor Bob …

This documentary gives you a behind-the-scenes look at The New Yorker cartoons, with insights from cartoon editor Bob Mankoff as well as artists including Roz Chast and Mort Gerberg. Monday night at 6, Bow Tie Cinema, 260 W. 23rd St.

‘Dixieland’

A woman wanting to become a stripper and an ex-con are in love and breaking the law while trying to get out of their Mississippi town. Starring Riley Keough, Chris Zylka and Faith Hill. Monday night at 6:30, Regal, Battery Park Stadium, 102 North End Ave.

Christopher Nolan and Bennett Miller

This Directors Series Tribeca Talk is a must-see as Batman trilogy director Christopher Nolan and “Foxcatcher’s” Bennett Miller discuss their craft and how they build creative, immersive worlds. Monday night at 6, BMCC Tribeca PAC, 199 Chambers St.

