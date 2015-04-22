Tribeca Film Festival: What to do on Thursday

‘Come Down Molly’ Eléonore Hendricks stars in this drama about a new mother who escapes to the mountains for a …

‘Come Down Molly’

Eléonore Hendricks stars in this drama about a new mother who escapes to the mountains for a weekend with her old high school friends where she is able to come out of her shell and try and discover the person she wants to be. 9:30 p.m., Bow Time Cinema, 260 W. 23rd St.

‘Orion: The Man Who Would Be King’

Who is that masked man? This documentary looks at a masked singer hired by Sun Records after Elvis Presley died. You’ll get to know all about mysterious Orion, who has the voice of the King and released 11 albums. 7:30 p.m., Regal Battery Park Stadium, 102 North End Ave.

Tribeca Talks: After the Movie: ‘The Diplomat’

Documentarian David Holbrooke sets his camera on his father, Ambassador Richard Holbrooke, who dealt with hotspots across the globe. Stick around for a chat with David Holbrooke, Stacey Reiss, Ronan Farrow and New York Times columnist Roger Cohen. 6:30 p.m., SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St.

‘Thank You For Playing’

This documentary follows designer Ryan Green, who created a video game to help cope with the terminal cancer diagnosis of his son. 5:45 p.m., Regal Battery Park Stadium, 102 North End Ave.

For more information, go to TribecaFilm.com