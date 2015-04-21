Tribeca Film Festival: What to do on Wednesday

Tribeca Talks: ‘Good Will Hunting’ “Good Will Hunting” has achieved the status of modern classic, so there’s never a bad …

Tribeca Talks: ‘Good Will Hunting’

“Good Will Hunting” has achieved the status of modern classic, so there’s never a bad time to see it again and listen to director Gus Van Sant, cast members Stellan Skarsgård and Minnie Driver and others chat about it afterward. 3:30 p.m., SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St.

‘Cronies’

This naturalistic, St. Louis-set drama looks at a day in the life of three friends. 6:15 p.m., Bow Tie Cinemas, 260 W. 23rd St.

‘Maggie’

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Zombies. Tribeca Film Festival? As odd as it sounds, that’s the case, and this is the premiere of the flick in which he plays the undead Abigail Breslin’s devoted father. 6 p.m., BMCC Tribeca PAC, 199 Chambers St.

‘Men Go To Battle’

The Civil War is an unlikely and difficult subject for a small independent film. But here ya go. 9:30 p.m., Bow Tie Cinemas, 260 W. 23rd St.

