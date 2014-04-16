Tribeca Film Festival: What to see this week

There’s a lot happening as the Tribeca Film Festival kicks off this weekend. We’ve spotlighted a few intriguing films showing each day between Thursday and Sunday. This is, of course, just a sliver of the cinematic possibilities offered by the fest.

THURSDAY APRIL 17

“When the Garden Was Eden”

7:30 p.m. BMCC

Actor Michael Rappaport is also an accomplished documentarian, and he follows his A Tribe Called Quest flick “Beats, Rhymes & Life” with this documentary about the Knicks’ glory days.

“Famous Nathan”

7 p.m. AMC Loews Village 7

Learn about the illustrious nearly century-long history of the Coney Island institution in this documentary from Lloyd Handwerker, Nathan’s grandson.

“Mary Poppins”

8 p.m., Tribeca Drive In, FREE

The beloved fantastical tale of the Banks children and their magical nanny celebrates its 50th anniversary.

FRIDAY APRIL 18

“Summer of Blood”

11:30 p.m., Bow-Tie Cinemas Chelsea

The vampire craze gets the black comedy treatment in this film about an emotionally stunted New Yorker (Alex Karpovsky) who staves off his midlife crisis with blood.

“Time is Illmatic”

6 p.m., AMC Loews Village 7

“Illmatic,” one of the most important albums in hip-hop history, gets the documentary treatment in a film that chronicles the influences behind Nas’ work and the recording process.

“Five Star”

8:30 p.m., AMC LoewsVillage 7

This East New York-set drama blends fact and fiction to follow a real-life Bloods gang member as he mentors a younger man and tries to go straight.

SATURDAY APRIL 19

“Champs”

3 p.m., SVA Theater

This documentary explores how some of boxing’s biggest names — including Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Bernard Hopkins — escaped lives of poverty to achieve the American dream and dominance in their sport.

“Ballet 422”

9:30 p.m., SVA Theater

This doc follows New York City Ballet choreographer Justin Peck as he crafts an original work for the company.

“Intramural”

9:30 p.m., Bow-Tie Cinemas Chelsea

A fifth-year college senior prepares for an intramural football game in this comedy, which pays mocking homage to sports movies. The cast includes “Saturday Night Live” actors Jay Pharoah, Kate McKinnon and Beck Bennett.

SUNDAY APRIL 20

“Gabriel”

9 p.m., Bow-Tie Cinemas Chelsea

Rory Culkin stars as the title character, a teen struggling with mental illness who becomes convinced that reuniting with his old girlfriend will solve his problems.

“The Search for General Tso’s”

3:30 p.m., SVA Theater

The roots of General Tso’s chicken, that American Chinese delicacy, are explored in a documentary that tries to get at the heart of its popularity.

“Life Partners”

5:30 p.m., AMC Loews Village 7

A woman struggles to hold on to her best friend in this coming-of-age comedy starring Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs.