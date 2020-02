Who says it’s too expensive to have a night out at the movies?

On Friday, April 25, the Tribeca Film Festival will be offering free tickets for all 35 of its screenings that day. That includes films such as “Time is Illmatic,” a documentary about Queens-born rapper Nas and “Palo Alto,” a new drama from writer/director Gia Coppola, the granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, starring James Franco, Emma Roberts and Val Kilmer.

For a schedule of the shows, go to tribecafilm.com.