Tribeca theater to host screening and director Q&A for ‘Spirit Riser’

For one night only, watch the cult film “Spirit Riser” on the big screen in Tribeca.

On Sept. 15, Roxy Cinema (2 Avenue of the Americas) will host a screening of “Spirit Riser,” directed by Brooklyn’s Dylan Mars Greenberg.

Described by ScreenRant as an “electrifying acid bath,” “Spirit Riser” follows the story of two sisters who are thrust from isolation and sent to two different sides of the country by a terrifying cosmic entity. The duo come across several unique characters and unlock their own supernatural abilities on their quest to be reunited.

The film stars Amanda Flowers, Lynn Lowry, Whitney Moore, Kansas Bowling, Parker Love Bowling, Lloyd Kaufman, Jesse Yungbei and Cherie Currie. The film is narrated by Michael Madsen.

Following the screening, the theater will host a Q&A with Greenberg, moderated by musician and filmmaker Adam Green. The film is dedicated to cast member Alan Merrill, who passed away during production in 2020.

The screening will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for $18 at roxycinemanewyork.com/screenings/spirit-riser-qa/.