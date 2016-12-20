Trump’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ credit no big deal, Snooki says

“I don’t think it’s too crazy,” she says about his executive producer title.

As Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” President-elect Donald Trump is still an executive producer on the show.

A Trump spokeswoman confirmed to Variety that the president-elect has a financial interest in the reality TV competition.

But for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, it’s not really much of a controversy.

“That’s what he did before he was running and became president-elect, so it’s just a venture that he’s been always doing,” the former “Jersey Shore” star, who’s competing on the new season of the reboot, told us. “I think it would be more weird if he wasn’t a part of the show at all and all of the sudden he was executive producer, you know what I mean?”

We do indeed, Nicole!

Polizzi — who competes alongside the likes of Carson Kressley, Carnie Wilson and Jon Lovitz on “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” premiering Jan. 2 on NBC — says that the show is “still a part of his business” and she still considers Trump a part of the show, though she points out that she hasn’t met him.

“I don’t think it’s too crazy,” she says about his executive producer title, “but at the same time, you’re going to be president, so you should focus on that.”