‘Trust Me’ offers a new side of Clark Gregg

While Clark Gregg has spent the past few years in a black suit standing alongside modern-age gods and secret agents as Phil Coulson in a handful of Marvel Comics movies and on the ABC series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” it’s clear from his new film, “Trust Me,” that he’s a thoughtful, gentle, and very human soul.

Gregg wrote, directed and stars in this dark comedy-thriller as Howard Holloway, a former child star turned agent for child stars. He’s losing clients to flashy and smarmy agent Aldo Shocklee (Sam Rockwell) and making things awkward with his next door neighbor, Marcy (Amanda Peet), whom he likes.

Things start to come together for Howard when he happens upon future teen starlet Lydia (Saxon Sharbino). But it’s never easy for the protagonist, so a downward spiral leads to a jarring and somewhat silly twist.

The script has some funny notes with moments of legit darkness, and Gregg delivers an honest, thoughtful performance throughout.