Between Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and a whole list of cable TV stations in the mix, it can be hard to keep track of when your favorite shows return.

Just go ahead and clear your evenings now to make way for new episodes of "New Amsterdam," "This Is Us" and more.

Below, the dates you need to know.

JANUARY

“Grown-ish” (Season 2): Freeform's breakout "Black-ish" spinoff is returning Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. This time, lead Yara Shahidi's character is taking on sophomore year at Cal U.

“The Blacklist” (Season 6): We've only ever known a "Blacklist" where Raymond Reddington (James Spader) swiftly avoids the law, so his looming incarceration will have a massive impact on the plot's progression. "The Blacklist" returns to NBC at 10 p.m. on Jan. 3.

“The Bachelor”: The 23rd edition of the reality dating show will air live on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC with more than two dozen women eyeing the heart of bachelor Colton Underwood.

“Manifest” (Season 1): NBC's newest drama heats up in the second half of its premiere season, digging deeper into the mystery that caused passengers on Flight 828 to return from a turbulent flight with special powers. The series makes its midseason return Jan. 7 at 10 p.m.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The Conners” (Season 1): Not yet renewed for a second season, the “Roseanne” spinoff returns from its winter break Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (Season 2): You never know what challenge Ellen DeGeneres has in store on her game show. Don’t know what we mean? Catch up now on Hulu. The second season airs Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

“New Amsterdam” (Season 1): The medical series inspired by the real-life Bellevue Hospital on First Avenue returns Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

“Chicago Fire” (Season 7): Details will emerge involving the biggest cliffhanger of the season — whether Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) lives or dies — when the Chicago Firehouse 51 drama returns to NBC Jan. 9 at 9 p.m.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Season 6): The series returns with a new season Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. on NBC, after getting the boot from Fox.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (Season 20): Mariska Hargitay continues to lead the series' landmark 20th season, which returns to NBC from its winter break on Jan. 10 at 10 p.m.

“Blindspot” (Season 4): The New York City-set FBI mystery returns to NBC on Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Season 4): Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) continues her journey to self-acceptance when the final season continues on Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

“The Good Doctor” (Season 2): The intense midseason finale left both Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) and Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) quarantined. The 11th episode returns Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

“This Is Us” (Season 3): Finding out who the mysterious "her" is has only opened up more questions for your favorite Big Three family. Bring the tissues for the midseason return to NBC Jan. 15 at 9 p.m.

“How to Get Away With Murder” (Season 5): Bonnie (Liza Weil) did what? What's Gabriel Maddox's (Rome Flynn) motive? The Viola Davis-fronted drama has plenty of questions to answer when it returns to ABC Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 15): Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will be recovering from the massive fall finale windstorm when the series returns to ABC Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

“Crashing” (Season 3): Don't worry, Pete Holmes returns to the city's famed comedy clubs after his college stand-up tour this season. "Crashing" premieres Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

“High Maintenance” (Season 3): High off the success of its second major-network season, Brooklyn's drug dealer The Guy will search for the meaning in his life and career choice. "High Maintenance" returns to HBO Jan. 20 at 10:30 p.m.

"Broad City" (Season 5): Abbi (Jacobson) and Ilana (Glazer) have one more chance at an epic Brooklyn adventure when the Comedy Central series returns on Jan. 24 at 10 p.m.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Season 4): Kimmy Schmidt’s (Ellie Kemper) final Manhattan adventure begins Jan. 25 on Netflix.

“Will & Grace” (Season 2): The Emmy-winning NBC revival returns from its midseason break Jan. 31 at 9:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY

"2 Dope Queens" (Series 2): Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson deliver another four TV special editions of their "2 Dope Queens" podcast. Episodes featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Lupita Nyong'o and others will air Fridays starting Feb. 8 at 11 p.m.

"The Zoo" (Season 3): More than 50 stories focused on animals that call the Bronx Zoo home were filmed over the course of eight months for the third season of this Animal Planet favorite. The new season gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo starting Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.

"The Voice" (Season 16): Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine will be joined by John Legend for an "altogether legendary" season — according to NBC marketing — starting Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

MARCH

"American Idol" (Season 17): The rebooted reality show returns to ABC for a second year with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as judges. The search for America's next star begins March 3 at 8 p.m.

"Good Girls" (Season 2): Beth (Christina Hendricks), Annie (Mae Whitman) and Ruby (Retta) are digging themselves deeper into the crime-ridden lifestyle when "Good Girls" returns to NBC March 3 at 10 p.m.

“Station 19” (Season 2): The Shonda Rhimes "Grey's" spinoff has a delayed midseason return, hitting ABC March 7 at 9 p.m.

"For the People" (Season 2): This Shondaland series set in Manhattan's legal world of the Mother Court returns to ABC March 7 at 10 p.m.

"Billions" (Season 4): Bobby (Damien Lewis) and Chuck (Paul Giamatti) are teaming up, and that's enough of a reason to tune into the NYC-set Showtime series when it returns March 17 at 9 p.m.

APRIL

"Game of Thrones" (Season 8): "GoT" comes to a close on HBO on April 14 in the form of six new episodes.

JUNE

"Big Little Lies" (Season 2): Though not officially confirmed by HBO, Nicole Kidman let slip on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" that the series will return sometime in June. The new season will include a new character, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), played by Meryl Streep.

JULY

"Stranger Things" (Season 3): Will Hawkins ever truly be safe from the Upside Down? The third season, set in the summer of 1985, hits Netflix in full on July 4.