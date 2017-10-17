Between Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and a whole list of cable TV stations in the mix, it can be hard to keep track of when your favorite shows return.

Just go ahead and clear your evenings or set your DVRs now to make way for new seasons of "The Walking Dead," "Stranger Things" and more.

Below, the dates you need to know.

OCTOBER

“The Walking Dead” (Season 8): AMC is billing this new season as an “all-out war,” so we’re prepping to have to deal with some pretty gory, sad death scenes. It’ll return to the network with new episodes starting Oct. 22 at 9 p.m.

“Blindspot” (Season 3): Jane Doe has a whole new body tattoo design for the FBI to decode — 33 new letters and numbers, to be exact. This time, the designs interact with her old body script, making the warning that much more complex. “Blindspot” was moved to Fridays by NBC and will return Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

“Stranger Things” (Season 2): Will things get even darker and, um, stranger in the Netflix original's second season? Yes. It is slated to hit the streaming service in full on Oct. 27, right near Halloween. Coincidence? We think not.

NOVEMBER

“Shameless” (Season 8): With the way the Gallagher clan wrapped up season 7, we’d probably be fine without another season, but we’ll take it. Their mom, who popped in and out through the years and struggled with drug abuse and bipolar disorder, died; Lip decides to go back to college; Carl returns from military school; and Fiona is seemingly back on the responsibility track. The show returns Nov. 5 at 9 p.m.

“Search Party” (Season 2): How does a series about a missing woman return for round two? Dory (Alia Shawkat) and the group need some time to cope with the way the first “Search Party” ended, and so do we. The search continues Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. on TBS.

JANUARY

"Divorce" (Season 2): A "Sex and the City 3" movie may not be happening, but SJP is returning to your TV screen for the second season of her HBO series. Her character, Frances, will start rebuilding and moving past that messy divorce from Robert (Thomas Haden Church) when the show premieres in January. An exact date has not yet been announced.