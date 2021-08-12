Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The makers of “Jeopardy!” on Wednesday named executive producer Mike Richards as the new host of the long-running daily TV quiz show, replacing Alex Trebek who died in 2020 after more than three decades on the series.

Actor Mayim Bialik will host prime-time specials and “Jeopardy!” spinoffs including a college championship tournament that will air on ABC next year, according to a statement from Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show.

Richards, Bialik and several others including actor LeVar Burton, “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and journalist Katie Couric had taken turns as guest hosts in recent months following Trebek’s death.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020 at age 80.

Richards joined Sony Pictures Television in 2019 and has served as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Prior to that, he produced another game show, “The Price is Right.”

Bialik starred on comedies “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom” and earned a doctorate degree in neuroscience.

The new season of “Jeopardy” is scheduled begin airing on Sept. 13.