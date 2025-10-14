Three bone-chilling series come to News 12 with gripping stories

Three new shows are set to bring new, engaging programming to the New York tri-state area.

News 12 announced three new shows that are set to come to the network. Premiering on Oct. 14 is “Turn to Tara: Trafficking the Tri-State,” a two-night event that dives into the trafficking crisis taking place across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

In Part 1, Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum will revisit a New York law inspired by a survivor’s story on News 12 and ultimately uncovers a widespread noncompliance issue in hotels, which in the process raises questions about why a lifesaving hotline sign isn’t on the wall. In Part 2, Rosenblum follows the ever-evolving fightback against trafficking while elevating survivor voices and exposing gaps that leave male victims largely invisible.

“Turn to Tara: Trafficking the Tri-State” will premiere on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 at 8:30 p.m. across all News 12 networks.

The second new show, “Haunted Tri-State,” premiered on Oct. 8 with the goal to take viewers on a spine-tingling journey throughout some of the region’s most notorious haunts. Hosted by News 12 Anchor Kristie Reeter, the series uncovers legends and unexplained phenomena at sites throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, including the Mesier Homestead in Wappingers Falls, the Bronson B. Tuttle House in Naugatuck, Fiorello Dolce Bakery in Huntington, and the Boonton Elks Lodge, with behind the scenes moments and actual supernatural experiences that provide a haunting you’ll never forget.

“Haunted Tri-State” airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.

Lastly, the acclaimed true-crime series “Crime Files” returns in November for a new season exploring gripping cases and exclusive interviews, led by News 12’s award-winning Investigative Team. This season explores stories such as a heartbreaking murder on Long Island, a haunting disappearance in New Jersey, and a murder in the Hamptons that shook the community, each with rare archival footage and in-depth reporting.

“Crime Files” premieres on Nov. 7 at 9:30 p.m.