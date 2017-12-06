Get ready to travel again to another dimension, not only of sight and sound, but of the mind.

The long-rumored reboot of “The Twilight Zone” has officially been given the green light, CBS All Access announced Wednesday, with Jordan Peele named executive producer of the show.

The streaming service has yet to release casting or air date details for its “modern re-imagining” of the small-screen classic, considered the “godfather” of science-fiction TV shows, which ran from 1959-1964.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” Peele, 38, said in a statement.

Peele, whose horror film “Get Out” has quickly become the darling of the new awards season, will produce the series alongside Marco Ramirez (“The Defenders”) and “X-Men” producer Simon Kinberg.

Kinberg, whose credits also include “Deadpool” and “The Martian,” called the original “Twilight Zone” series “a touchstone of my life,” adding “The opportunity to continue its lineage is a dream come true.”

“The original ‘The Twilight Zone’ bridged science fiction, horror and fantasy together to explore human nature and provide social commentary in a way that audiences had never seen before,” CBS All Access’s Julie McNamara said in a statement.