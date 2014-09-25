“Two Night Stand” is a timely rom-com built around online hookups and a snowstorm shutting down New York.

Analeigh Tipton is Megan, a lost soul trying to get past a breakup who trudges to Brooklyn for a midnight tryst with a guy she met online. That guy is Alec (Miles Teller), your average Joe.

She arrives, they do the deed and her plan is to make a quick escape in the a.m. when Alec is passed out. But a security alarm keeps her trapped at his home, leaving her to retreat back to bed. When Alec finally wakes up, they do that bantering that self-aware characters often do. It doesn’t go well, and when Megan storms off, she realizes she’s trapped.

No, not in a creepy way — it’s not that kind of movie. She’s trapped by a massive storm that has dropped so much snow that she can’t even open the door, let alone get back to Manhattan.

Now stuck, the banter quickly turns into bickering, fighting and then frank sex talk as each evaluates the other’s technique. Their relationship unfolds in a way you’d expect, but Teller and Tipton are likable leads and the journey and banter is enjoyable enough.

Directed by Max Nichols

Starring Miles Teller, Analeigh Tipton

Rated R

Playing at AMC Loews Village