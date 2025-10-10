‘TOGETHER FOR TOMORROW:’ TXT launches global campaign for mental health and holds two nights of ‘MAGIC’ at the Prudential Center

K-Pop icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) championed the value of togetherness in New York City by launching a mental health campaign for youth at UNICEF headquarters in Midtown, followed by two nights of “MAGIC” at Newark Prudential Center.

Last week, thousands of fans enjoyed two magical nights of TXT as the beloved K-Pop group ended their world tour ACT: TOMORROW at Newark arena on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. It was a “Blue Hour” for eager supporters when they arrived dressed in shades of blue and white–the group’s colors–for the final stateside show.

“We’ve been on the US tour for about a month, and today wraps up the tour,” TXT leader SOOBIN told the cheering crowd. “Among the members, we discussed if we’ve ever had a tour where the time just flew by. That’s how much fun we had on this tour.”

This year marked TXT’s fourth world tour, and focused specifically on members YEONJUN, SOOBIN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI’s journey since their debut in 2019. During their rise to fame, TXT overcame obstacles as a team and explored their continued growth with every album. It is through these lessons learned that the beloved K-Pop group created the narrative for their four-act concert, capturing moments of innocence with “THE LOVERS”, the phase between adolescence to adulthood in “FREE-FALLING”, then the resilience of youth in “I, WE,” segment, and hope for a brighter future with the final act “BEAUTIFUL STRANGERS.”

TXT’s show at the Prudential Center underscored why they are known as visual storytellers. Although they did not have a shifting extended stage like in ACT: TOMORROW, this year’s tour highlighted each member’s strengths through a series of solo performances. In the opening act, TXT made sure to reciprocate the love and support they’ve received over the years by walking through the Prudential Center’s floor, giving high-fives to their MOA (the name affectionately given to fans). Right off the bat, they solidified that a high-energy connection with fans, and it was maintained for the entire three-hour concert.

These five young men are icons changing the industry not only with their music but also with their dedication to helping others. Ahead of their last stateside stop in Newark, the group launched a global campaign for mental health awareness at UNICEF’s New York City headquarters. Entitled “TOGETHER FOR TOMORROW,” this effort invited 20 young leaders from the UNICEF network to help empower youth to speak up on reducing the stigma behind mental health and champion empathy. In creating this partnership, the group’s label provided $1.4 million in funding to programs dedicated to adolescent well-being and global awareness campaigns to break the stigma on mental health.

“Through our musical journey, we have learned that expressing emotion is a sign of strength. Now with our campaign with UNICEF, we want to help create a safe and inclusive space for youth to freely express their emotions,” SOOBIN said in a heartfelt speech during his visit to UNICEF.

TXT wrapped up ‘ACT: TOMORROW’ with thunderous applause from thousands of fans at the Prudential Center on Oct. 2.