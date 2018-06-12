LATEST PAPER
U2 pays tribute to Anthony Bourdain at Apollo Theater concert

Bono spoke of those “who gave up on their own life” in the tribute, which also alluded to Kate Spade.

Bono talked about Anthony Bourdain before U2 performed

Bono talked about Anthony Bourdain before U2 performed "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of" at the Apollo Theater on Monday night. Photo Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM / Kevin Mazur

By amNewYork staff
U2 frontman Bono paid a special tribute to Anthony Bourdain during a performance at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Monday night.

The singer brought up the 61-year-old celebrity chef’s suicide during his performance for SiriusXM subscribers. The singer spoke of the difficulty of losing people “who gave up on their own life,” alluding to Kate Spade, among others.

“It’s hard, though, to lose a friend, to lose a mate, and this band has been through that and music lost some great people who gave up on their own life, and that makes it kind of harder,” he told the crowd. “And now this great storyteller, who I’m sure had stories he couldn’t tell us.”

Anthony Bourdain fans pay their respects at Les Halles

The late chef helmed the kitchen of the Park Avenue restaurant in the late 1990s.

Bono then performed “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” from the band’s 2000 album “All That You Can’t Leave Behind. The song was written after the 1997 suicide of INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence.

Several attendees captured video of the remarks and posted to social media sites.

Bono’s tribute comes days after Queens of the Stone Age performed “Long Slow Goodbye” in memory of Bourdain at a concert in Denmark.

