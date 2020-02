“Bunny and kitty being best friends. Together forever the fun never ends…”

If you like quirky comedies and Tina Fey and you haven’t checked out “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” yet, well, you’re doing it wrong.

The second season will be available on Netflix on April 15, so there’s still time to catch up on season 1. And to get you in the mood, check out the official trailer, which was released Monday.

Internet cats, a year-round Christmas store and dating advice from Tituss Burgess? Yes, you’ll find that!