‘Fosse/Verson’ nabs Kelli Barrett, Norbert Leo Butz and more Broadway stars 

Contemporary Broadway actors will play legendary Broadway stars in “Fosse/Verdon,” a new FX miniseries about the personally difficult but artistically rewarding relationship between director-choreographer Bob Fosse and musical comedy star Gwen Verdon. According to Playbill.com, Sam Rockwell (Fosse) and Michelle Williams (Verdon) will be joined by Kelli Barrett (“Rock of Ages”) as Liza Minnelli, Ethan Slater (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) as Joel Grey, Norbert Leo Butz (“My Fair Lady”) as playwright Paddy Chayefsky, Bianca Marroquin (“Chicago”) as Chita Rivera, Laura Osnes (“Cindrella”) as Shirley MacLaine and Bryon Jennings (“She Loves Me”) as director George Abbott.

‘West Side Story’ revival to hold open dance call

The upcoming Broadway revival of “West Side Story” (to be helmed by international avant-garde director Ivo van Hove) will hold an open dance audition on Dec. 8. The audition notice indicates that Latin performers are being sought to play the Puerto Rican-born Sharks and performers of all ethnicities will be considered as the American-born Jets. The production (which will have new choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, rather than the original Jerome Robbins choreography) is expected to open on Broadway in early 2020. Van Hove’s stage adaptation of the classic film “Network” is currently in previews.

‘The Ferryman’ extends run through July

Jez Butterworth’s epic family drama “The Ferryman,” which opened on Broadway last month to rave reviews, has extended its Broadway run through July 7. Directed by Sam Mendes, the play (which premiered in London) is set in Northern Ireland circa 1981, with the sudden discovery of the body of a man murdered a decade earlier by Irish Republican Army operatives creating danger and uncertainty for his family. The production includes a 30-member cast (including a newborn baby), livestock, dancing and unsparing violence.

Mint Theater will produce Elizabeth Baker trilogy

Off-Broadway’s Mint Theater, which is dedicated to producing long-forgotten plays by little-known authors, has committed to presenting the American premieres of three plays by the late English playwright Elizabeth Baker, beginning with “The Price of Thomas Scott” (to be produced in January) followed by “Partnership” and “Chains” (which will be produced simultaneously at neighboring theaters over the summer). In recent years, the Mint has won acclaim for renewing interest in the work of Irish writer Teresa Deevy.

Spotted…

Joan Collins at “Dear Evan Hansen” … Jake Gyllenhaal and Sutton Foster at “A Chorus Line” at City Center … Victor Garber and Kristin Chenoweth at “The Prom.”