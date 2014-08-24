MTV Video Music Awards 2014: Winners and highlights

The MTV Video Music Awards aren’t just fun and twerking anymore.

The buzzed-about awards show is held to honor the hottest music stars of the moment, but it was the pre-show drama that stole this year’s spotlight.

A Nicki Minaj backup dancer was transported to the hospital after being bit by a boa constrictor during rehearsals for the “Anaconda” singer’s performance, MTV reported. Iggy Azalea fell off the stage during a performance of “Fancy” at a benefit concert, and hip-hop exec Suge Knight was shot and injured, along with several others, at Chris Brown’s pre-party early Sunday morning.

But, as they say, the show must go on.

And although all attention wasn’t on the music, or even on the skin-baring fashion (we’re looking at you, Amber Rose), fans had plenty of reasons to tune in. Among them, Beyonce, who put on quite the show and was nominated for eight awards, but could not beat out Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” for video of the year. Cryus, decidedly low-key this year, used her big moment to spread awareness for homeless youth by sending a Los Angeles teen in need to accept her award.

Taylor Swift took the stage for the first performance of her new pop single, “Shake It Off,” and Azalea arrived uninjured after her slip-up in a head-turning silver gown.

The bad luck continued for Minaj, as she appeared to suffer a wardrobe malfunction and was forced to hold her itsy-bitsy black dress together after a quick outfit change during the opening number. Katy Perry and Riff Raff’s fashion faux pas was fully intentional, however. The denim-clad duo put their own spin on Britney Spears and Justin Timberlakes’ unforgettable 2001 red carpet look.

Ahem, back to the awards– here are 2014’s biggest winners.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

Miley Cyrus – “Wrecking Ball”

BEST MALE VIDEO:

Ed Sheeran ft. Pharrell Williams – “Sing”

BEST FEMALE VIDEO:

Katy Perry ft. Juicy J – “Dark Horse”

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO:

Drake ft. Majid Jordan: “Hold On (We’re Going Home)”

BEST POP VIDEO:

Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea – “Problem”

BEST LYRIC VIDEO:

5 Seconds of Summer – “Don’t Stop”

BEST ROCK VIDEO:

Lorde – “Royals”

MTV ARTIST TO WATCH:

Fifth Harmony – “Miss Movin On”