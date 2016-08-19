VMAs 2016: ‘MTV Firsts’ special airing before awards show

MTV is feeling nostalgic.

The network is going to air a special, “MTV Firsts,” focused on the nominees of this year’s Video Music Awards, MTV announced on Friday.

The 30-minute show will let you relive your favorite moments of the nominated stars’ pasts, like Drake’s very first VMAs performance in 2010. No mention of Madonna’s 1984 “Like a Virgin” performance or the infamous Taylor Swift-Kanye West interaction of 2009 – yet.

The episode will even nod back to MTV’s video countdown series “Total Request Live,” which aired from 1998 to 2008, with a clip from Destiny’s Child’s 1999 interview.

Shaggy, French Montana, Nathan Sykes and other notable names will also make guest appearances, according to MTV.

You can catch “MTV Firsts” on Saturday at 4:50 p.m.

MTV will also air its fourth annual “VMA Weekend Brunch,” hosted by Daya and a group of music influencers, throughout the weekend between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The VMAs will be held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, August 28.