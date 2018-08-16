VMAs pre-show offers up Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha for free

The show does require you to clear a hurdle to nab tickets.

Can’t get into the MTV Music Video Awards on Monday at Radio City Music Hall?

A free kickoff concert on Sunday will give fans a taste of the big evening with performances from singers Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha and Madison Beer at Terminal 5 in Manhattan.

Supermodel/activist Winnie Harlow is slated to host the free preshow bash, which also includes a guest set by soul duo Lion Babe. It’s slated to start at 7 p.m.

A separate, red carpet pre-show, announced earlier in the week, sees the Backstreet Boys ready to perform outside Radio City. The “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singers will be joined by NYC rapper Bryce Vine (“Drew Barrymore”) and “Mine” singer Bazzi. That all begins at 8 on Monday.

Ora and Rexha are both poised to take a “moon person” home. Ora is up for in the best dance category, for “Lonely Together,” with the late Swedish DJ Avicii; Rexha and Florida Georgia Line nabbed a best collaboration nomination for their pop/country crossover “Meant to Be.”

Each official AT&T retail store in Manhattan has 100 tickets to give out to the free show; they’re available now through Saturday. And Z100 will host another giveaway on Saturday at the AT&T store in Union Square from noon to 2 p.m.

To see J.Lo get her Video Vanguard Award, and the many other VMA performances scheduled, the awards air live on MTA at 9 p.m. on Aug. 20.