Watch Empire State Building’s Halloween light show

New Yorkers got to see a spook-tacular light show at the Empire State Building this Halloween.

Empire State Realty Trust and iHeartMedia teamed up for the annual LED music-to-light show, which dazzled viewers Friday at 6:45 p.m. and again during a second showing at 10 p.m.

Lighting designer Marc Brickman choreographed the light display to a mashup of pop hits, like Rihanna’s “Disturbia,” and spooky old-school tracks, like “The Addams Family” theme song.

The show was also simulcast on Z100 and 103.5 KTU.

Watch the fang-tastic show above.