Wayne Brady is returning to ‘Kinky Boots’ role

Wayne Brady, David Cook to join ‘Kinky Boots’ cast

Wayne Brady is set to return as Lola in the Tony-winning Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” from March 5 to April 26, while current star J. Harrison Ghee takes a temporary hiatus. Brady left the role two years ago. Ghee is set to return May 1. It was also announced that “American Idol” winner David Cook will join the show as Charlie Price from April 3 to May 5, succeeding singer-songwriter Jake Shears.

Experimental ‘Oklahoma!’ to play St. Ann’s Warehouse

An experimental, scaled-down production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical “Oklahoma!” (directed by Daniel Fish) will play St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn in the fall. In a news release, Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization president Ted Chapin called it “an environmental production unlike any I’ve ever seen.”

‘The Secret Garden’ set for Broadway revival

The 1991 Tony-winning musical “The Secret Garden” will receive its first Broadway revival next season. Few details were revealed other than that it will have direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle.

McPhee to make Broadway debut in ‘Waitress’

“American Idol” and “Smash” star Katharine McPhee is set to make her Broadway debut, taking over as Jenna in “Waitress” from April 10 to June 17. The role is currently being played by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who wrote the show’s score.

Harry Connick Jr. to lead ‘The Sting’ at Paper Mill

Harry Connick Jr. has had mixed success on Broadway. He won raves as the leading man in the 2006 revival of “The Pajama Game,” but his 2001 musical “Though Shalt Not” was a flop and his comeback in a 2011 revival of “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever” was a disaster. On Tuesday, it was revealed that he will star in the Broadway-bound musical “The Sting” (based on the 1973 film) when it premieres next month at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse.

Spotted . . .

Billy Crystal at “In & Of Itself” . . . Malcolm McDowell at “Hello, Dolly!”