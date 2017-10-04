Between Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and a whole list of cable TV stations in the mix, it can be hard to keep track of when your favorite shows return.

Just go ahead and clear your evenings or set your DVRs now to make way for new seasons of "This Is Us," "Jane the Virgin" and more.

Below, the dates you need to know.

OCTOBER

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 9): Larry David and the rest of the HBO cast is back after a six-year hiatus. The Emmy-winning series is gearing up to bring the laughs starting Oct. 1 at 10 p.m.

“Shark Tank” (Season 9): The sharks are gearing up to find the best investment opportunities when the season premieres on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

“The Middle” (Season 9): The Hecks never fail to remind you that your dysfunctional family isn’t so bad after all. Last season’s finale saw Sue crash the car, Brick get a chair at the table (finally) and Axl contemplate a summer trip to Europe. “The Middle” returns on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.

“Scandal” (Season 7): There’s a new president in town, most likely bringing new corruption and drama back to the White House when the Shonda Rhimes series premieres on Oct. 5 at 9 p.m.

“Mr. Robot” (Season 3): USA Network’s popular hacker-drama returns with a 10-episode stint Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. Right when you finally understood what Stage Two was about (an E Corp hacking plan by Mr. Robot and Tyrell Wellick), it’s on to Stage Three.

“Jane the Virgin” (Season 4): “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Poser, who appeared in the third season finale, will have a recurring role in the dramedy as Jane’s potential love interest, according to Deadline. Watch Jane stumble her way through parenting and romance when the series returns on Oct. 13.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Season 3): Low ratings can’t keep Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) down. She’ll be back on Oct. 13.

“Stranger Things” (Season 2): Will things get even darker and, um, stranger in the Netflix original's second season? Yes. It is slated to hit the streaming service in full on Oct. 27, right near Halloween. Coincidence? We think not.

NOVEMBER

“Shameless” (Season 8): With the way the Gallagher clan wrapped up season 7, we’d probably be fine without another season, but we’ll take it. Their mom, who popped in and out through the years and struggled with drug abuse and bipolar disorder, died; Lip decides to go back to college; Carl returns from military school; and Fiona is seemingly back on the responsibility track. The show returns Nov. 5 at 9 p.m.

“Search Party” (Season 2): How does a series about a missing woman return for round two? Dory (Alia Shawkat) and the group need some time to cope with the way the first “Search Party” ended, and so do we. The search continues Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. on TBS.

JANUARY

"Divorce" (Season 2): A "Sex and the City 3" movie may not be happening, but SJP is returning to your TV screen for the second season of her HBO series. Her character, Frances, will start rebuilding and moving past that messy divorce from Robert (Thomas Haden Church) when the show premieres in January. An exact date has not yet been announced.