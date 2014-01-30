Where celebrities are partying during Super Bowl weekend

It’s game on for celebrities this Super Bowl weekend.

Big names from Jay Z to Alec Baldwin to Kate Upton will be out and about in New York this weekend, celebrating and performing at a gaggle of soirees before the big game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Jay Z isn’t performing during the Super Bowl’s halftime show (that gig went to Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers), but he’s getting pretty darn close, playing DirecTV’s massive pre-Super Bowl bash on Saturday night. The invite-only event is taking place inside DirecTV’s SuperFan Stadium at Pier 40.

Robin Thicke and Kendrick Lamar are also performing, headlining Friday’s private ESPN party at Pier 36. Giants Victor Cruz and Justin Tuck are expected to attend. Drake and Diddy are two more weekend performers, playing a private show at Time Warner Cable Studios on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sexy supermodels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Brooklyn Decker and Bar Refaeli are hosting the 11th annual Leather & Laces party weekend at Liberty Theater in Times Square, which can be attended for a hefty price (leatherandlaces.com). Expected guests include Michael Phelps, Phillip Phillips, Paris Hilton and Karlie Kloss.

Ambrosio and Refaeli are really getting their party on this weekend, as they’re also expected to hit GQ’s private party at the Top of the Standard on Friday. Aaron Paul, CC Sabathia, Justin Theroux (aka Jennifer Aniston’s fiance), Hayden Panettiere and Sarah Silverman are also on the guest list.

Some of the weekend’s parties are also doing something to give back. Baldwin is hosting Friday’s Big Game, Big Give event at TriBeCa Rooftop, benefiting the Giving Back Fund. Sheryl Crow is among those expected to drop $1,000 for a ticket, and you can too via biggamebiggive.org.