The leading whisky festival in North America, Whiskyfest returns to New York on Nov. 3 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Whiskyfest is presented by Whisky Advocate Magazine, and offers attendees the opportunity to taste hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Australian, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies, all assembled in one Grand Ballroom. High-end rum, cognac, and other spirits will be available at the festival as well. The festival also visits San Francisco, Chicago and Las Vegas.

The Whisky Advocate editorial team provides guests to meet an array of distinguished distillers, master blenders and other whisky experts. These experts that will be in attendance will provide tasting from their whisky selections as well as education on their brand and whisky making process.

At Whiskyfest, distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, as well as running educational seminars, explaining how their whiskies are made, featuring their own tastings throughout the evening. Attendees will have the chance learn first hand from these experts on how their brands are made, as well as attend a free seminar at WhiskyFest by Master Distillers and Brand Ambassadors

General admission tickets are currently available online for $295. VIP tickets are available online for $375. All tickets include a commemorative Glencairn crystal nosing glass, program booklet, gift bag, admission to all seminars on a first come basis, a gourmet buffet throughout the evening, and, of course, hundreds of whiskies to sample.

New York Marriott Marquis is located at 1535 Broadway. Whiskyfest has arranged a room block at the New York Marriott Marquis at a special rate starting at $399 per night, single or double occupancy. This rate is good through Oct. 11 or until the block sells out. To book your reservations online, please visit: https://book.passkey.com/e/50359166