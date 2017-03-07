Will Alec Baldwin take Trump’s place at White House Correspondents’ dinner?

“If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it.”

President Donald Trump has said he will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ dinner this year, but what’s stopping an impersonator from taking his place?

Alec Baldwin had told Jimmy Kimmel that he isn’t opposed to bringing his crowd-pleasing “Saturday Night Live” impersonation of the president to the high-profile event. But in an interview with Mario Lopez published to ExtraTV.com on Monday, he said it most likely isn’t going to happen.

“I don’t think they want that, for their [prestige] and their integrity,” Baldwin told Lopez. “If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I’m not quite sure they’ll do. I think they may have a whole other idea.”

Baldwin appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on March 1 to discuss his “SNL” role and the possibility of dropping by the dinner.

“It’s interesting that there are people that now that he’s not going to the White House Correspondents’ dinner … there are people who are lobbying to play [him],” Baldwin said. When Kimmel asked if Baldwin himself was one of those people, the Trump-impersonating pro said he wasn’t against the idea.

“I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying,” he replied. But, there’s “a lot of Trump competition” out there.

There are others on the internet claiming they are “the only man” who can play the president, he added.

We’ll have to see it to believe it.