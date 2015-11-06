Will Smith to tour with DJ Jazzy Jeff

We’re doing the Carlton dance after learning about Will Smith’s touring plans.

Smith announced on Thursday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that he plans to tour with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“We never actually had a chance to go out and do a full tour,” he said. “So, we released our first record in 1986 … “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble” was our first record, but by 1990 I was already on ‘The Fresh Prince.’ So, in that time, we were just getting started and I never actually had a chance to go on tour, so I really want to get out there and do it for real.”

The hip-hop duo was known for hits like “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Summertime” before Smith took on the lead role in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” DJ Jazzy Jeff had a recurring part on the sitcom, too.