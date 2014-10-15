William H. Macy makes the jump to directing with ‘Rudderless’

Macy steps behind the camera as a feature filmmaker for the first time.

William H. Macy says he’s in his “third act” professionally, having worked in theater since the ’70s and on film and TV since the ’80s.

But he’s making a debut this week.

“Rudderless” finds the veteran of “Fargo” and Showtime’s “Shameless” stepping behind the camera as a feature filmmaker for the first time.

It’s the culmination of a 10-year process, Macy says.

“I’ve been writing for a bunch of years now with my friend Stephen Schachter,” he says. “So I feel confident about my storytelling prowess. When my kids were born, my two girls, I took up photography pretty seriously. They’re the only things I take pictures of. But at a point, I realized I can frame a shot. I’ve got a pretty good eye.

“And then, I think, my acting career hit some bumpy ground where I was not getting stuff that I found scintillating and I had that awful feeling, ‘Wait, didn’t we already shoot this movie? I’ve done this scene before.”

The film follows a father named Sam (Billy Crudup), who discovers his late son’s demos and lyrics and tries to cope with his death by learning to play them.

This is not easy material; it requires a tricky balancing of disparate tones and runs a constant risk of descending into schmaltz.

Macy believes he’s pulled it off. And he’s certainly eager — and nervous — for audiences to finally get a chance to experience the fruits of this 10-year process.

“I likened it to buying a piece of art, buying a painting,” Macy says of directing a movie. “It’s a frightening thing. You pay a fortune, you take it home, you hang it on your wall, and your friends come in and look at it and they say, ‘Oh, you bought a painting. Yeah. You liked this one, huh?’ You’re just putting your [expletive] on the chopping block.”