Wouldn’t it be so fetch to score tickets to the Broadway “Mean Girls” musical on the movie’s unofficial holiday, Oct. 3? Yes, Gretchen Wieners, it would.

Tickets for the NYC production go on sale Tuesday (Coincidence? We think not.) at 10 a.m. through the August Wilson Theatre at MeanGirlsonBroadway.com. Fans will want to throw on their pink tees and head down to the midtown box office at 245 W. 52nd St. between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to be treated to the ultimate “Mean Girls” experience, though.

The theater promises “surprise guest appearances” (Tina Fey?!) from the upcoming musical, which makes its debut at the National Theater in Washington D.C. on Halloween. Fans who pick out their seats in person will also be entered to win free tickets to the show.

Put down the Kalteen bars and come hungry: Free cheese fries from SweeteryNYC’s mobile food truck will be handed out between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Who knows, maybe Aaron Samuels (to be played by Kyle Selig) will even ask you what day it is.

You can't sit with us, but you can sit in the audience. 💋 See @MeanGirlsBway starting March 12: https://t.co/quDh9rIqXl pic.twitter.com/IM12zflZay — Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) October 3, 2017

If you don’t show up, you can pretty much guarantee Regina George (Taylor Louderman) will be jotting your name — and a few choice words — down in the Burn Book.

“Mean Girls” will open on The Great White Way April 8, with previews starting March 12.