Anonymous ‘Wizard of Oz’ fan offers $1 million reward for info on stolen ruby slippers

A $1 million reward has been offered to anyone with specific information about a stolen pair of famed ruby red slippers.

The slippers were one of four pairs worn by Judy Garland in the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz,” and were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota 10 years ago this August.

The anonymous Arizona-based benefactor of the reward is working in collaboration with the Grand Rapids Police Department to track down information regarding the whereabouts of the treasured film memorabilia. To collect the hefty prize, you must be able to provide:

1) The exact location of the slippers so that they may be retrieved

2) The name (or names) of the perpetrator(s) of the theft

3) And their “little dog too” (OK, just kidding with that one)

Valued at $1 million when stolen in 2005, the ruby reds are estimated to be worth somewhere around $2 million to $3 million today, according to John Klesch, executive director of the Judy Garland Museum as reported by the Daily News.

A Kickstarter campaign to create a documentary about the high-profile theft of the slippers has also been gaining momentum online.

If the $1 million offer successfully brings the ruby red slippers back to their Grand Rapids home, it may leave the Wicked Witch of the West seriously reevaluating her “flying monkey” retrieval strategy.