Because nothing goes together like superheroes and spandex, the next chapter of “Wonder Woman” is headed to the 1980s.

Principal photography was revealed Wednesday for “Wonder Woman 1984,” the follow-up to Warner Bros.’ first — and so far only — film within the DC Comics universe that was a hit both critically and financially. (The movie’s $822 million worldwide box office broke a record for super hero origin stories.) Star Gal Gadot is back on board as Amazonian do-gooder Diana Prince, as is director Patty Jenkins, who is reportedly — and unsurprisingly — taking home three times the salary that the “Monster” filmmaker made on “Wonder Woman.”

Most surprisingly, though, is the confirmation that Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor, considering the character was last seen inside an exploding airplane. (Not to mention that, in 1984 Steve Trevor would be roughly 90 years old.) Pine’s exact presence in the film is still unclear, but Warner Bros. did release a photo of the actor dressed in a very era-appropriate Members Only jacket.

Joining the cast is “Bridesmaids” star and “Saturday Night Live” alum Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, a nemesis for Diana Prince since the villain first appeared in the pages of 1943’s “Wonder Woman #6.”

Wiig is joined by fellow newcomer Pedro Pascal — most recognizable as doomed scene-stealer Oberyn Martell from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” — who was cast in what has been described as a “key role.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” is currently on-track to hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019. The film will follow another “Justice League” stand-alone, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa, due in theaters in December.