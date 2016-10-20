Wonder Woman still fighting strong on 75th anniversary

The iconic character got her start back in 1941 in the pages of “All Star Comics.”

Wonder Woman was the first female comic book superhero and after 75 years, she’s still fighting strong.

The iconic character got her start back in 1941 in the pages of “All Star Comics,” a creation of writer William Moulton Marston, his wife Elizabeth Holloway Marston and artist H.G. Peter, and this Friday she’ll be appointed as an honorary ambassador by the United Nations.

It’s part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the character, who these days can still be found fighting super villains in the DC Universe both in the pages of comics and on the big screen.

“She is the first in many ways and not only the first female superhero,” says Greg Rucka, who writes the current “Wonder Woman” series. “The other iconic comic figure to come out of that period is a guy with a shield dressed like a soldier fighting the Axis Powers. And here comes Diana — it’s a woman, no sword, no shield, she’s got a lasso, she’s leading troops and if you take that from that point to where we are in 2016, that’s what she’s always done.

“You would be hard pressed to find [a hero] one more aspiration than Diana,” Rucka continues. “Superman at his best. For Diana, that’s a Tuesday.

Rucka is no stranger to Wonder Woman, aka Princess Diana of the island Themyscira, who takes on the evils of the world with super strength, a magic lasso and a pair of indestructible bracelets. She’s an Amazon, a modern day addition to the Greek mythology.

Writer/artist Jill Thompson, who recently released her hardcover graphic novel “Wonder Woman: The True Amazon,” presents a new telling of Diana’s early days in Themyscria, showing how the rambunctious young goddess became the hero we know today.

“Wonder Woman is very confident in my book and she should be because she’s amazing,” Thompson says. “I tried to blend all the things I love about fairy tales and all the things I love about mythology.”

The creator, who spent three years painting the book, says she’s a fan of the character because “she’s a super badass.”

“She came about at a time when patriotism was at the forefront in a way that it was all altruistic,” she explains. “We are going to fight a good war. We are going to protect the people who are being invaded and then her mission was to come to our world and be an ambassador for peace, truth and justice. I think those are things that resonate all the time.”

Wonder Woman recommended reading

There have been a slew of “Wonder Woman” comics released in the past 75 years. Here are five graphic novels we think you should check out:

‘Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 1’

This massive book goes back to Wonder Woman’s beginning, collecting her earliest comic appearances. ($75)

‘Wonder Woman By Greg Rucka Vol. 1’

Greg Rucka’s original run of the character, with artists J.G. Jones and Shane Davis, is a smart, action-packed adventure. ($29.99)

‘Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 1’

Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette offer an alternative version of the icon in DC’s “Earth One” offshoot. ($22.99)

‘Wonder Woman: A Celebration of 75 Years’

Read a few of Wonder Woman’s best stories culled from her 75 years of existence by some top comic creators. ($39.99)

‘The Legend of Wonder Woman’

Writer/artist Renae De Liz explores the early days of Diana of Themyscira, aka Wonder Woman, in this beautifully illustrated graphic novel. ($29.99, out Dec. 13)